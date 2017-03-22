As the largest Electric Railway Museum in the world our collection includes vehicles from almost every major city in the United States that had streetcar systems. The Museum also features trolleys from many other cities across the globe. Part of our mission is to provide samples of how generations past moved about for work, school and leisure and to show the dedicated craftsmanship put forth to construct these workhorse vehicles.

Walk our expansive grounds and see up close many examples of mass transit spanning more than a century. Visit our Restoration Shop where you can view many cars in the process of maintenance or comprehensive restoration. If you would like a snack or to shop for a memento of your visit to the largest Electric Railway Museum in the world, stop in a the Museum Store. We carry a wide variety of transit themed clothing, games, puzzles, books and other souvenirs to purchase for yourself or as a gift for a special person. Maybe you brought snacks or a lunch of your own. Enjoy them at one of the several areas on our grounds where picnic tables can be found. It is our goal to provide a relaxing, fun and educational place to enjoy with your family, or on your own if you are looking for a place to just get a way for a couple of hours.